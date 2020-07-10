MFA: UN General Assembly to hold special session upon President Aliyev's initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The initiative of Azerbaijan’s President of Ilham Aliyev to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly in the format of a video conference on the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was supported by more states than required by the UN General Assembly's procedural rules, Trend reports on July 10 referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The UN Secretary General on June 30, 2020 sent a note to all the member countries, pointing out that the initiative was supported by most of the UN member countries and the 31st special session of the General Assembly will be convened on July 10 this year.

At the beginning of the special session, it is planned to consider procedural issues, then speeches will be heard and common discussions held.

The head of the Nigerian delegation, representing the chairperson of the General Assembly’s 74th session, will act as interim chairperson of the special session.