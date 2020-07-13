Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Security Council (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting of the Security Council.
The head of state addressed the meeting.
Then the meeting of the Security Council continued behind closed doors.
Further information on the meeting will be provided later.
