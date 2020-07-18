President Ilham Aliyev: So far, all our actions have been successful – on battlefield, in political plane, in connection with domestic situation, in economic and other spheres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

So far, all our actions have been successful – on the battlefield, in the political plane, in connection with the domestic situation, in the economic and other spheres, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and future objectives, Trend reports.

“We are defending and will continue to defend our state. The people of Azerbaijan have repeatedly shown patriotism. This is yet another glorious victory for us. Concluding this topic, I want to say again: we know what, when and how to do something. So far, all our actions have been successful – on the battlefield, in the political plane, in connection with the domestic situation, in the economic and other spheres. Now let's move on to the issues on our agenda. The meeting participants will now provide information in connection with the economic situation,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that no-one should forget that we are still living during the pandemic and the quarantine regime has not been canceled.

“Take a look at the statistics, see when we went for mitigation – in early May. Why? Because the trend was positive. There were more recovering people than those getting infected. What did we see then? Some people became irresponsible, the infection spread widely and the trend was disrupted. What did we do? We tightened the restrictions again. We shouldn't forget that this is a deadly virus! It does not look at the age and health of people. At the initial stage, it was believed that older people were more susceptible to it and that it was particularly dangerous for them. But look how many young people are suffering today. Everything is happening before our eyes. They also said that the virus was dangerous only for sick people. But what about the infected healthy people and athletes? This is a deadly virus, let no-one forget about it. Therefore, additional measures have been taken recently,” said President Ilham Aliyev.