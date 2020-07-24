Putin: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border very sensitive for Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
Trend:
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is very sensitive for Russia, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports referring to TASS.
Putin made the speech at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on July 24.
Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's relations with the CIS countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, mainly in light of the ongoing aggravation on the border of these countries were discussed at the meeting.
