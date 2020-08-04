Azerbaijani MPs to observe presidential elections in Belarus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4
Trend:
A group of MPs of Azerbaijan’s Parliament will visit Belarus’ Minsk city on August 7 to observe the presidential elections, press office of Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.
MPs Azer Badamov and Nagif Hamzayev will act as observers at the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, and MPs Arzu Naghiyev and Kamran Bayramov will act as observers of the CIS Executive Committee.
The MPs will get acquainted with the pre-election situation and will observe the voting process. Based on the voting observation results, a conclusion will be given on the presidential elections.
The visit will be concluded on August 11.
