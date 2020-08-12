Azerbaijani FM gives interview to Turkish TV channel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Turkey continues, Trend reports on August 12.

Bayramov gave an interview to CNN Turk TV channel, in which he touched upon Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, the latest hostilities on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and other issues.

As earlier reported, the minister's official visit to Turkey began on Aug. 11. He held meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.