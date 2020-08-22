President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Politics 22 August 2020 22:53 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

On August 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state extended his greetings on the occasion of Turkey`s discovery of a major gas field in the Black Sea, expressing his confidence that this important event would contribute to the improvement of the friendly and brotherly Turkish people`s well-being and the strengthening of the country`s economic power.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Turkey had already become one of international gas centers, adding that Azerbaijan is happy for Turkey`s success as much as for its own success.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked for attention and congratulations.

The heads of state stressed that the relations of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries would continue successfully developing in all areas, and discussed cooperation prospects.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda
Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda
Boeing testing hand-held UV wand to sanitize cockpits, cabins
Boeing testing hand-held UV wand to sanitize cockpits, cabins
U.S. state of Michigan produces 600 mln USD settlement for Flint water victims
U.S. state of Michigan produces 600 mln USD settlement for Flint water victims
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran declares volume of wheat purchased in Kermanshah Province Business 23:21
Deputy minister: Iran has great potential for increasing its products export to Russia Business 23:14
President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Politics 22:53
Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda US 22:36
South Korea sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 21:56
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to more locations, including Iran Turkey 21:52
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 21:11
Kazakhstan increases export of goods to Finland amid COVID-19 Business 21:04
2 civilians wounded in Kabul bomb attack: police Other News 20:19
Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries Georgia 19:55
Tajikistan and Kazakhstan hold political consultations Kyrgyzstan 19:15
Forest fires damage 4,298 hectares of land this year in Turkey Turkey 18:42
Azerbaijan reports 160 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Ukraine Politics 18:25
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 23 Oil&Gas 18:18
Iran to boost copper concentrate production Business 18:18
Iran discloses volume of fishery products caught from Caspian Sea Business 17:30
Iran's Kurdistan Province continues petrochemical production despite COVID-19 Business 14:58
Tajikistan's import of electrical goods from Turkey edges up Turkey 14:47
Kazakhstan to possibly change its procurement system using S. Korean expertise Finance 14:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Aug.14 - Aug. 21) Finance 14:14
India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3 million Other News 14:13
Iran's Kurdistan Province exports most of its petrochemical products Business 14:11
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 22 Society 14:04
Volume of agricultural products exported from Iran's East Azerbaijan Province increases Business 13:35
Share of Russia in Azerbaijan's total import grows Business 13:34
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for ground structures services at gas field Tenders 13:33
Qatar provides non-reimbursable financial aid to Uzbekistan Finance 13:33
Russia's e-commerce company to create wholesale centers in Uzbekistan Business 13:32
Contract on electricity supply from biogas plant signed in Iran Oil&Gas 13:16
Production of helium to boost industrial progress of Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 13:16
Uzbek fruit, vegetables may appear on UK markets Business 13:14
Turkmenistan working to expand non-cash payments Finance 12:47
Azerbaijani MP names activities most hit by COVID-19 pandemic Society 12:44
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to support domestic producers Business 12:39
Prices for Azerbaijani oil down Finance 12:35
Iran's Fisheries Organization: No foreign fishing trawlers in southern Iran Business 12:25
Kazakhstan's export to Lithuania increase twofold in 1H2020 Business 12:14
Development of energy sector in Turkmenistan to be based on world markets' analysis Oil&Gas 12:04
Uzbekistan cuts import of construction materials Construction 11:59
Azerbaijan to launch new programs to support business in country Finance 11:58
Production starts at third platform of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11:47
Uzbekistan confirms 547 more COVID-19 recoveries Uzbekistan 11:35
Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections Other News 11:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 17-21) Finance 11:30
Iranian Airlines Association urges people not to buy flight tickets to Turkey Society 11:28
BHOS announces acceptance of documents for obtaining second higher education in ‘Petroleum Engineering’ specialty Society 11:21
New cold storage facilities for agricultural products to be built in Turkmenistan Business 11:20
Another investment company established in Azerbaijan Finance 11:20
Prices for commercial facilities increase in Baku Business 11:17
Newly-appointed Iranian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 11:14
Bulgarian newspaper highlights Pashinyan's disgrace during BBC HARDtalk program Politics 10:48
Iran's Khuzestan Aquatic Consortium to launch its product export Business 10:45
Turkmenistan's bank to allocate loan to country's agricultural sector Finance 10:29
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 34 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:24
Baku's secondary housing declines in price Business 10:09
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 10:04
Iranian currency rates for August 22 Finance 10:01
Belarus' share in total exports of Azerbaijan increases Business 09:53
Kazakhstan adds over 240 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 09:51
First united agricultural insurance company to be established in Azerbaijan Finance 09:47
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by more than 2,000 Europe 09:46
Container cargo movement by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to Europe growing Transport 09:40
Kazakhstan's import of Azerbaijani products drops Business 09:38
South Korea expands social distancing rules as coronavirus outbreak grows Other News 08:54
PM: We Continue to Strengthen Georgia-US Strategic Partnership Georgia 08:25
IUCN talks Turkmenistan sites' potential to become part of World Heritage Turkmenistan 08:24
Kazakhstan to adopt National Action Plan for Children Kazakhstan 08:06
Zarif: Trump administration wil be isolated, disgraced in world once again Politics 07:41
Brazil reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:52
Boeing testing hand-held UV wand to sanitize cockpits, cabins Transport 05:49
IOM voluntarily deports 118 illegal immigrants from Libya Other News 04:53
Lebanese hospitals need urgent rehabilitation after Beirut's blasts Arab World 04:08
Monitoring reveals growing pollution in Latvia's seaside territories Europe 03:17
U.S. state of Michigan produces 600 mln USD settlement for Flint water victims US 02:29
Facebook weighs 'kill switch' for political ads after U.S. election to curb misinformation, source says ICT 01:36
U.S. halts military cooperation with Mali as coup supporters celebrate Other News 00:45
Canada to appeal court ruling that said 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. was invalid Other News 21 August 23:56
US Int'l Development Finance Corporation looks forward to working with Georgia Business 21 August 23:31
Tajikistan implements practical measures for agro-tourism development Turkmenistan 21 August 23:05
Oil bitumen imports to Georgia decline Oil&Gas 21 August 22:38
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to hold next deposit auction at Bloomberg trading platform Finance 21 August 22:14
Kazakhstan's export to Croatia up in 1H2020 Business 21 August 22:13
USAID meets media representatives, discusses post-crisis economic steps Georgia 21 August 21:56
Turkey reports 1,203 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 21 August 21:42
IUCN talks Turkmenistan sites' potential to become part of World Heritage Turkmenistan 21 August 21:25
EU foreign policy chief: The Us not entitled to apply trigger mechanism against İran Politics 21 August 21:21
Review of Producer Price Indices for services in Georgia Business 21 August 19:56
Azerbaijan reveals state budget revenues for seven months Finance 21 August 19:30
Geostat: Import Price Index increases in Georgia Business 21 August 19:28
Producer Price Index for industrial products increases in Georgia Business 21 August 19:19
Demand for Turkish steel surges in Turkmen market Turkey 21 August 19:02
Number of Uzbek citizens buying real estate in Turkey rises Turkey 21 August 19:01
Mortality among COVID-infected people in Azerbaijan lower than in other countries - infectiologist Society 21 August 18:50
Uzbekistan to launch charging station for electric cars in Tashkent Transport 21 August 18:44
Fruit processing plant be built in Georgia with Polish investment Business 21 August 18:41
US Cerberus Frontier to construct HPP in Georgia Oil&Gas 21 August 18:38
Airfreight operations number via Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport decreases Turkey 21 August 18:38
Department head at Azerbaijan Medical University's clinic talks second wave of COVID-19 Society 21 August 18:30
Azerbaijani MP comments on Armenia's hypocrisy regarding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement Politics 21 August 18:30
All news