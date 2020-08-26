FM discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens brought back from Russia due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

About 8,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been brought back from Russia in connection with the spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Trend reports on Aug. 26.

“The citizens are brought back by planes, as well as through the Azerbaijani-Russian border on the territory of the Republic of Dagestan,” the minister said. "During this period, about 5,000 Russian citizens were transported from Azerbaijan to Russia and about 8,000 Azerbaijani citizens - from Russia to Azerbaijan."

Further, Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan is thoroughly following the events in connection with the development of a new vaccine against coronavirus by Russia.

“Today our colleagues told us that the second Russian vaccine is almost ready,” the minister said. “We, as member-states of the World Health Organization (WHO), adhere to the recommendations of the organization. From this point of view, registration of this vaccine with WHO is a very important element for us. I think that this is another sphere in which Azerbaijan and Russia can and will cooperate very successfully.”