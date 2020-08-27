Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

The units of the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Fizuli district on August 27 at 09:45 (GMT +4), the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Aug. 27.

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by the Air Defense Forces of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.