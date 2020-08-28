MFA: Armenia's attempt to make use of situation over Gurgen Alaverdyan doomed to failure (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28

Trend:

The sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district on August 23, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend on August 28.

As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the provocation was prevented and the group's commander, First Lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan of Armenian Armed Forces was detained.

According to the ministry, the detainee admitted that he, together with a group of Armenian military servicemen, intended to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani army to inflict damage to the personnel and military infrastructure of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

As the ministry said, the reconnaissance and sabotage actions of the group commanded by Gurgen Alaverdyan during the intensification of intelligence operations of the Armenian armed forces in various areas of the line of contact, including the widespread use of unmanned aerial vehicles, indicate that the military-political leadership of Armenia is conducting another military provocation on the line of contact.

The ministry noted that the actions also should be perceived as intentional aggravation of the military situation.

“The groundless and absurd accusations against Azerbaijan, voiced by Armenia in a state of hysteria and panic, after the uncovering of this malicious plan, is an attempt to divert the attention of the international community and the Armenian society from its unsuccessful policy of military escapade,” the ministry said.

“We categorically reject statements of Armenian side with groundless accusations against Azerbaijan about the violation of international humanitarian law and Armenophobia. Concernig the detained Gurgen Alaverdyan, the Azerbaijani side acted under the requirements of international humanitarian law,” pointed out the ministry.

“In this regard, it is worth recalling that Armenia, which accuses Azerbaijan with claims of violation of international humanitarian law, is a country that for about 30 years has been continuing aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, accompanied by military actions and crimes against humanity, including genocide and ethnic cleansing,” the ministry also noted.

“As a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed, 50,000 became disabled, about a million civilians were forcibly expelled from their native lands, 5,364 people disappeared, were taken prisoner, hostage, and were subjected to torture and abuse. The fate of nearly 4,000 of them is still unknown,” reminded the ministry.

“Currently Armenia is holding our compatriots - civilians Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were tortured and illegally deprived of their freedom, as hostages,” the ministry said.