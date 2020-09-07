Azerbaijan's foreign minister receives new Iranian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received a new Ambassador of Iran, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented copies of his credentials to Bayramov, said the MFA.

The parties noted the development of relations of friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation in the form of mutual respect and support exchanged views on ways to effectively execute other tasks on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

They also discussed issues on the continuation of successful cooperation on multilateral platforms.

“During the period of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, I will make every effort to further develop relations between the two countries,” stressed Mousavi.

The ambassador conveyed to Bayramov the sincere wishes and congratulations of the Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Mousavi emphasized the great potential for deepening bilateral relations.

Noting the ongoing aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Bayramov expressed gratitude for the fact that Iran always supports Azerbaijan's fair position in resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

For his part, Mousavi stressed that in the issue of the conflict and concerning the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Iran always supports the position of Azerbaijan, adding that his country is always ready to help in resolving the conflict.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.