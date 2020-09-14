Analyst: Resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to occupied Karabakh to further complicate conflict's settlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

Trend:

The Armenian plan for resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to occupied Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will further complicate the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Geopolitical Analyst and Commentator on International Affairs Malik Ayub Sumbal told Trend.

“Armenian resettlement plan of other nationalities in the Nagorno Karabakh region is an international crime and violation that exposes Armenian conspiracy to change the dynamics of this territory. Azerbaijan should immediately move a resolution in the UN security council to expose this vile move of Armenia. The Armenian resettlement will make a huge mess in the whole region and will further complicate everything," Sumbal said.

In his words Armenia cannot change the status quo of Nagorno Karabakh by settling people from other countries.

“However, Armenia will use these people as a shield against Azerbaijan. There is a need for an urgent action to stop this resettlement of people in Nagorno Karabakh and to raise this issue on the international level,” he said.

Sumbal also added that the role of OSCE Minks groups is turning into a role of a silent spectator.

“This group was formed to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict but the recent incidents exposed that the OSCE Minks Group is becoming an obsolete entity. OSCE Minks Group should take this resettlement matter seriously and take appropriate measures to stop this new Armenian plan of strengthening grip on illegal occupation in Nagorno Karabakh and seven adjacent territories of Azerbaijan,” he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.