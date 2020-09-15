Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian FM's speech on close friendship with Muslim countries - clear example of two-facedness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

The remarks made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan during his visit to Egypt is a clear example of two-facedness, the Azerbaijani MFA said, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani MFA reminded that Armenia subjected hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis to bloody ethnic cleansing, expelled them from their homes, brutally exterminated 613 civilians in one night in Khojaly only for the fact that they are Azerbaijanis and Muslims, and also destroyed the Muslim heritage, mosques in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has suffered from Armenia's ideology of terrorism through the years, since the late 1980s and early 1990s. Over 2,000 civilians were killed following more than 30 terrorist attacks, accompanied by the blowing up of passenger buses and trains in Azerbaijan and in the Baku metro," said the foreign ministry.

Azerbaijan's MFA also said that Armenia used terrorist methods in annexation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan, and is attracting mercenaries from foreign countries, specifically from the Middle East.

“The true face of Armenia is manifested in the example of such ardent terrorists as Monte Melkonyan, who was directly involved in the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and was one of the leaders of the ASALA terrorist organization. In the 1970s-1980s, ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations committed more than 235 terrorist attacks in 22 countries, 24 diplomats of Turkey became victims of the Armenian terror,” the MFA said.