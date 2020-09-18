Baku holds video conference entitled "Heritage of Caucasian Albania" (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

A video conference entitled "Heritage of Caucasian Albania" was held within the expert platform of the Baku Network.

The conference was held on the occasion of organizing of the first expedition exactly ten years ago to restore the pearl of the historical Caucasian Albania - a church in Kish village, Sheki district.

First, moderator of the event, director of the Baku Network’s Expert Council, Ph.D. Elkhan Alasgarov delivered the speech at the conference.

Then, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Mahabbat Pashayeva, Chairman of the Udi Community of the Volgograd Region of the Russian Federation, Doctor of Philosophy Richard Danakar, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center Ravan Hasanov, Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Community Robert Mobili, renowned Azerbaijani historian and expert Rizvan Huseynov, as well as Deputy Director-General of Trend News Agency, Gulnara Mammadzade delivered speeches.

“A big expedition of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences arrived in Kish village in Sheki district ten years ago upon the instructions of the Azerbaijani government,” Alasgarov added. “The work on the restoration of the ancient Christian church was launched.”

“It was a period when Azerbaijan was healing its wounds associated with the war and the country did not have huge funds,” director of the Baku Network’s Expert Council said. “But, despite this, Azerbaijan took a big step, which also has historical significance.”

“Azerbaijan, a country predominantly inhabited by the Muslim population, restored and opened a church, of one of the most ancient people of the Caucasus, the Udi who inhabited the historical Caucasian Albania of the Christian faith,” Alasgarov said.

“I think that this is an unprecedented case in the world history when a country that is busy with the issues of occupation of 20 percent of the territory, a country that healing its wounds, a country that should have to ensure and ensured the viability of a million of refugees, at the same time helped small but native for Azerbaijan - Udi-Albanian community," director of the Baku Network’s Expert Council said.

Alasgarov stressed that Azerbaijan has very strong traditions of Albanian studies.

"The issue is the heritage of all those people who inhabited Azerbaijan during the Christian period, rather than one nation,” director of the Baku Network’s Expert Council said. “Azerbaijan has preserved this heritage in the person of the small Udi community.”

“I think that this is an example for so many countries that have tried in every way to assimilate this community,” Alasgarov added. “Here we must say that Armenia, which occupied our territories, presents the Albanian church as the Armenian church.”

“Azerbaijan makes an invaluable contribution to the preservation of the historical heritage of world civilization, restoring ancient Christian churches, while Armenia, which claims the title of an ancient Christian country, shamelessly presents the Albanian churches as for its own,” Alasgarov said. “Azerbaijan and the peoples inhabiting it are the descendants of Caucasian Albania.”