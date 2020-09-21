Azerbaijani president: Armenia poses a threat to regional stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Armenia poses a threat to regional stability, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Ictimai Television, and Real Television following a groundbreaking ceremony of the offshore operations of the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant, Trend reports.

“Armenia has put forward territorial claims against Turkey. This is reflected and enshrined in their constitution. Today Armenia is trying to “revive” the Treaty of Sevres,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“How can a small country living in poverty, having built a state on someone else’s lands, put forward claims against a country such as Turkey? How can you blame it? Just look at your potential and then at the potential of Turkey,” the head of state said.

“Our close ties with Turkey will continue to develop, as great leader Heydar Aliyev said, on the basis of the principle “One nation, two states”. We are together in all matters, next to each other in every matter,” the head of state said.