Azerbainani president: Policy of "Azerbaijanophobia" prevailing in Armenia, hatred against Azerbaijani people instilled in young generation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The policy of "Azerbaijanophobia" is prevailing in Armenia, hatred against Azerbaijani people is instilled in the young generation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

“Recently, Armenia has adopted its aggressive and offensive military doctrine and National Security Strategy. The National Security Strategy contains racist, chauvinistic and "Azerbaijanophobic" ideas. The aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that Armenia is preparing for a new aggression against Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani president said. "We call on the UN and international community to urge Armenia to refrain from another military aggression."

"All responsibility lies on the military-political leadership of Armenia for instigating provocations and escalation of tension," President Aliyev said. "Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict must be resolved on the basis of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity according to the UN Security Council Resolutions."