Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
Trend:
A new building of Children’s Art School No.3 named after Gulara Aliyeva has today been inaugurated in Bulbula settlement, Surakhani district, Baku.
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the school was established in 1935 under the music society.
As the two-story school building was unfit, the new three-story building was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The building has 25 classrooms, dance and painting rooms, a conference hall, a library, a teachers’ room, and a canteen. The school currently enrolls 493 students who are served by 110 teachers.
