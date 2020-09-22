Turkish president: Armenia - biggest obstacle to peace in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

Armenia is the biggest obstacle to peace in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the speech at the high-level meeting dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the UN, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

The Turkish president stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.