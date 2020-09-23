Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament: We hope Russia make its best to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:46

Azerbaijan hopes that Russia as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group makes its best to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova said.

Gafarova made the statement during her speech at the plenary session of Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly on Sept. 23, Trend reports.

“I think that there is no need to talk about the role of Russia in resolving not only regional but also global issues. We hope that Russia, which is the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and has been working hard from the very beginning for a peaceful solution of the conflict, will use its authority in international politics and make its best to resolve the conflict," she said.

Speaking about the prospects for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Gafarova said that Azerbaijan always demonstrates its commitment to peaceful diplomatic efforts in resolving the conflict following the norms and principles of international law, and, first of all, based on the inviolability of the territorial integrity and borders of states.

"Unfortunately, all the efforts of the Azerbaijani side to resolve the problem peacefully remain unsuccessful due to the destructive policy of the Armenian authorities, which give preference to various provocations and military rhetoric,” she said. “How can threats to strike civilian targets of Azerbaijan be assessed? I want to emphasize that Azerbaijan has never laid claim to foreign territories, and the Azerbaijani people will never allow a second Armenian state to be established on its historical lands."