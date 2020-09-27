Hikmat Hajiyev: Entire responsibility for situation at frontline, its further dev't lies on leadership of Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Entire responsibility for the current situation at the frontline and its further development rests entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.
