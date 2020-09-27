Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army’s counter-offensive operation continues successfully
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Units of the Azerbaijan Army are fighting for important heights located under the occupation of Armenian troops in the Terter-Aghdam, Fizuli-Jabrayil directions, and in the direction of Murovdag Mountain, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Rocket and artillery troops and aviation assets strike at enemy command posts, destroying a large number of maneuvering forces, military equipment, and military facilities.
Fierce battles are taking place along the entire length of the front.
Latest
Turkish presidential spokesman: Ankara supports Baku, condemns Armenia’s latest provocative actions against Azerbaijan
Turkish Grand National Assembly member: Armenian PM’s behavior shows that his policy far from peace and stability
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Incease in coronavirus cases is expected for next several days, the situation will stabilize afterwards
12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenian air defense units were destroyed - Defense Ministry
Hikmat Hajiyev: Entire responsibility for situation at frontline, its further dev't lies on leadership of Armenia
Azerbaijani delegation to UN: Armenian attempts to disguise unlawful actions by self-determination - fundamentally flawed