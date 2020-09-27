Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of US, Russia, France due to Armenian provocation

Politics 27 September 2020 13:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of US, Russia, France due to Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Due to the latest military provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan, 44 non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan appealed to the UN Security Council and the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, i.e. US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

