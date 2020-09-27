Turkish ambassador: Turkey has always been and will be next to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The latest attacks by Armenia, in general, the latest situation within the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the aggression of this country are categorically unacceptable, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Trend.

Ozoral said that this morning information was received about a large-scale military attack by Armenia on the settlements of Azerbaijan.

"The news about the dead and wounded deeply saddened us. Regarding the counter-offensive operation launched by Azerbaijan against Armenia, we want to say that Turkey has always been and will be next to Azerbaijan. It is time to stop Armenian aggression. The whole world should know the truth," said Ozoral.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.