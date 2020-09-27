Defense ministry discloses villages liberated by Azerbaijani army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

As a result of the successful counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani troops, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli, Boyuk Marjanli villages of the Fizuli district were liberated, Trend reports on Sept. 27 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several villages, important heights, and advantageously located territories in the direction of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts of the front from occupation.

Moreover, the Armenian armed forces’ positions in the direction of Agdere and Murovdag were destroyed, and strategic heights were taken under control.