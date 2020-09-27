Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenians distributing old videos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Armenia is spreading provocative data and disinformation via social media, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“In this regard, there are certain restrictions on the Internet. Armenians also are distributing old videos that do not reflect reality,” Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev called on the Azerbaijani population to be attentive, not to believe such disinformation, and to follow the official information.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.