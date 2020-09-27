Azerbaijan's MFA: Full responsibility for current situation falls on Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces blatantly violating the ceasefire regime made another provocation against Azerbaijan, by intensively attacking the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces along the frontline, as well as the villages of Qapanli of Terter district, Chiragli and Orta Garavend of Aghdam district, Alkhanli and Shukurbeyli of Fizuli district and Jojuq Merjanli of Jabrayil district, using large-caliber weapons, mortar launchers and artillery on September 27, 2020, at around 06:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“According to the information of the Ministry of Defense, there are reports of dead and wounded among civilians and military servicemen,” the message said. “Extensive damage has been inflicted on many homes and civilian infrastructure.”

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan undertake counter-offensive measures within the right of self-defense and in full compliance with the international humanitarian law to prevent another military aggression from Armenia and ensure the security of civilians and densely populated residential areas,” the message said.

“Full responsibility for the present situation falls on the leadership of Armenia,” said the statement. “In order to prevent another military aggression by Armenia and provide the security of densely populated civilian residential areas the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan undertake counter-offensive measures within the right of self-defense and in full compliance with the international humanitarian law.”

“Another aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan is a blatant violation of fundamental norms and principles of international law, the international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, as well as the United Nations Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 of 1993 demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” said the statement.

“The new act of aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan is the continuation of the latest provocations of the Armenian side, including the attempt to an armed attack in the direction of Tovuz region on 12-16 July 2020, the sabotage-reconnaissance group’s provocation in the direction of Goranboy region, illegal settlement policy in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the provocative statements and activities of the Armenian leadership,” said the statement.

“Being well aware of the fact that the illegal presence of the armed forces of Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan is a serious threat to regional peace and security and demonstrating the principled position based on the norms and principles of international law on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and its illegal activities, the international community should strongly condemn Armenia’s policy of aggression and provocative activities against Azerbaijan and force Armenia to comply with the international law, including its commitments under the international humanitarian law,” said the statement.