Azerbaijani president: I have said several times, including from UN platform recently, that Armenia preparing for new war, and Armenia must and will be stopped

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Recently, a decision was made by the so-called parliament of the “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” to settle people in the ancient Azerbaijani city of Shusha, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making an appeal to the people of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“This is another provocation. Recently, the prime minister of Armenia announced that “voluntary” military units would be established, bringing together tens of thousands of people. Why is this necessary? Who will they fight against? This was part of the preparations for today's provocation against Azerbaijan. I have said several times, including from the UN platform recently, that Armenia is preparing for a new war, and Armenia must and will be stopped,” the head of state said.

“Armenia is pursuing a policy of illegal settlement in the occupied territories. Several Lebanese Armenian families have recently been resettled to Nagorno-Karabakh, including Shusha, an ancient city in Azerbaijan. This is a war crime. This is completely contrary to the Geneva Convention. Armenia will be held accountable for this crime. This is another provocation against us. Settlement in the occupied territories is a crime, and this policy has been pursued by Armenia for many years. The fact is that the country's population is declining due to the difficult economic, political, and social situation in Armenia. Armenia is experiencing a demographic crisis and does not have the human resources to deploy its people in the occupied territories. That is why they hope for Armenians living abroad. This policy is currently underway,” the Azerbaijani president said.