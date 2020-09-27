Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani armed forces continue to liberate occupied territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Azerbaijani armed forces continue to liberate the occupied territories and inflict heavy blows to the Armenian armed forces, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that the Azerbaijani armed forces act guided by international humanitarian law and not aiming at civilian objects, noting that at the same time the Armenian armed forces are trying to target civilian objects.

“The Armenian armed forces have spread misinformation that, allegedly, battles are taking place on the border. This is an absolute lie, Azerbaijan is working to liberate its lands from the occupation," Hakiyev said.