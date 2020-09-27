President Ilham Aliyev: We are on right path, we are defending ourselves, we do not lay claim to anyone else's lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

We are on the right path, we are defending ourselves, we do not lay claim to anyone else's lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting of the Security Council, Trend reports.

“Army building is always the top priority of my activity. Both the military and the Azerbaijani people know this. I have always said that we will do whatever is necessary for our army. We have created a powerful and strong-willed army. All our armed forces meet modern standards and carry out combat missions with dignity, conscience and courage. Today, our various armed units are involved in the counter-offensive, and the counter-offensive is going well under the leadership of a single team. There is full coordination between all armed forces. I am confident that this counter-offensive will continue to be successful,” the head of state said.

“By giving this information to the people of Azerbaijan, I want to say once again that we are on the right path. We are defending ourselves. We do not lay claim to anyone else's lands, Azerbaijani armed forces have no targets on anyone else's lands, in the territory of Armenia. But we will defend ourselves on our own land and liberate our occupied lands from occupiers,” Azerbaijani president said.