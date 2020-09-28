SCO extremely concerned about exacerbation of situation around Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is extremely concerned about the exacerbation of the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports referring to SCO.

“We express our hope for the earliest refusal of the opposing sides from the use of force and the beginning of the negotiation process based on the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes in the interests of ensuring security and stability in the region,” the organization said.

“We confirm our readiness to the further development of multilateral and multi-faceted cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia as partners in the SCO dialogue on strengthening the atmosphere of mutual trust, friendship and good-neighborliness in the Eurasian space,” the SCO noted.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.