Phone talk held between speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament, OSCE PA president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29
Trend:
A telephone conversation between Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova and President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Georgy Tsereteli took place, Trend reports.
During the conversation, the sides discussed the current situation around the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan.
