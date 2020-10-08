President Aliyev claims Azerbaijan never fought against civilian population

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

We are not fighting against the Armenian people. I have already spoken about this many times, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to CNN-Türk television, Trend reports.

“We are waging a fair fight. We want to restore our territorial integrity, we are doing this and we have achieved success in this matter and in this direction. Azerbaijan has never fought against the civilian population and against civilians. The other day I said that we have no problems with the Armenian people. Thousands of Armenians live in Azerbaijan, and they are our citizens. The Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh today are also our citizens. All our targets are military ones. We have every right to destroy military targets because they have caused great damage to our army and cities. Therefore, our duty is to destroy them and ensure the safety of our population,” the head of state said.