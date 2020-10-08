German FM’s statement calling for ceasefire and putting pressure on Azerbaijan - regrettable, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8
Trend:
The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas's statement calling for a ceasefire and putting pressure on Azerbaijan is deeply regrettable and surprising, Trend reports on Oct. 8 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
