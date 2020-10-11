Azerbaijani Ganja city once again under fire
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10
Trend:
Armenian armed forces are once again shelling the Azerbaijani Ganja city, Trend reports on Oct.11 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
.
