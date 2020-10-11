A large number of forces and equipment of Armenian army destroyed - LIST
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
Trend:
At night all attempts of Armenian armed forces to attack were suppressed by counter fire, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
As a result of the actions of the Azerbaijan Army, a large number of Armenian armed manpower, including 5 T-72 tanks, 6 D-20 and D-30 howitzers, 5 trucks with ammunition, 11 units of other vehicles, 3 MLRS BM-21 "Grad", 5 self-propelled howitzers 2S1 "Gvozdika", 8 air defense systems and a radar station were destroyed and disabled in various directions of the front.
