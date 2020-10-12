Old Orthodox church in Ganja also damaged due to Armenian shelling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

The foreign diplomats who visited Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on Oct. 12 have witnessed the crimes of the military-political leadership of Armenia, as well as atrocities and vandalism of its army, Akhund of the Imamzade Sanctuary Complex, authorized representative of the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMD) for the Western Region, Haji Tahir Abbasov, told journalists in Ganja, Trend reports.

“Artillery shelling of Ganja resulted in killings and injuries of civilians. Moreover, historical monuments, including an Orthodox church with a half-century history, were also damaged,” Abbasov said.

He noted that ancient Ganja is known in the world by such great poets as Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, scientists, as well as by hospitality and peacefulness.

“Armenia wants to repeat the genocide committed in Khojaly in Ganja. The missiles launched were aimed at innocent children, women, and old people. As a result of the last missile attack, 9 civilians were killed, many were wounded, and houses were destroyed,” he noted.

Stressing that Azerbaijan is a tolerant country, Abbasov said there are many churches, mosques, synagogues, and religious centers in Ganja.

“One of the missiles fired from Armenia at Ganja fell near the grave of the fifth grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and the mosque of the 9th century located around it, causing serious damage. Moreover, the missile also damaged an Orthodox church with a half-century history. This shows that there is nothing sacred for Armenians,” added Abbasov.

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

According to the latest data, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles fired at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja.

The Armenian Armed Forces, flagrantly violating norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to it, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, continue to deliberately target the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and intensively bombard densely populated settlements.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.