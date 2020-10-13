Our internally displaced persons will return to both Shusha and Khankandi, says Azerbaijani president

Politics 13 October 2020 14:24 (UTC+04:00)
Our internally displaced persons will return to both Shusha and Khankandi, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

I believe that the agreements reached in Moscow fully meet our interests, because, first of all, it provides for the exchange of bodies of those killed in the action and prisoners on a humanitarian basis, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Turkish Haber Global TV channel, Trend reports.

“We wanted this from day one. But Armenia did not go for it. There are also other very important political moments. One of them is the restoration of negotiations, discussions, a continuation of substantive negotiations based on fundamental principles. And the fundamental principles meet our interests because they provide for the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied lands. It is stated in them that the Armenian armed forces will withdraw from five districts at the first stage and from two more at the second stage. After that, of course, all internally displaced persons will return to the places where they lived before. This means that our internally displaced persons will return to both Shusha and Khankandi, after which a political solution to this issue can be provided,” the head of state said.

