President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel.
Latest
Missile attack on Ganja - new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people after Khojaly - says Israeli expert
Civil infrastructure seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office
Diplomatic corps, military attaches, head of int'l organizations to visit Azerbaijani Ganja, Mingachevir
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of OSCE MG co-chairing counties regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja