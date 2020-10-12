Kazakhstan's revenue from railway passenger transportation down
Kazakhstan's revenue from railway passenger transportation down
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector
Grain transportation via Kazakhstan Railways surges year-on-year
Grain transportation via Kazakhstan Railways surges year-on-year
Loading Bars
Latest
Draft budget of 2021 to be discussed in format of parliamentary factions in Georgia Business 13:26
Georgia sees decrease in cigarettes import Business 13:15
Turkey's 9M2020 export of steel to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 13:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani army fully complies with humanitarian ceasefire regime Politics 13:03
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces aviation fuels export Oil&Gas 13:00
Refurbishment of Georgia’s Enguri HPP to start in February Oil&Gas 13:00
Uzbek Central Bank revealed data on cross-border money transfers Finance 12:59
Azerbaijan tricks Armenia's air defense, Russian media says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
US company to provide equipment for Uzbek gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 12:57
Kazakhstan's revenue from railway passenger transportation down Transport 12:54
Construction of booster compressor station at Turkmen gas field almost complete Oil&Gas 12:52
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:47
Iran discloses value of exports from Tehran Province Business 12:45
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 12:43
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL increases petroleum products sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkmen polypropylene producer talks COVID-19 impact Business 12:35
Uzbekneftegaz joins SAP Ariba global business network Oil&Gas 12:35
Turkmen company preparing to enter new markets Business 12:35
Cultivation of blueberries begins in Georgian Adjara Business 12:27
New dairy enterprise to be built in Georgian Racha region Construction 12:26
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 12:23
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:22
3 UAVs of Armenian army destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Politics 12:21
Mushroom production expands with support of Bank of Georgia Business 12:17
Kazakhstan's increases exports to Finland Business 12:03
Uzbekistan to co-op with Russia, Ukraine for uninterrupted operation of compressor stations Oil&Gas 12:02
Turkmenistan to sign loan agreement with US Finance 12:01
Civilian of Azerbaijani Tartar district heavily wounded from Armenian shelling Politics 11:47
Details of exports from Iran's North Khorasan Province announced Business 11:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 12 Finance 11:40
Kazakhstan's export to Austria skyrockets despite COVID-19 Business 11:37
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11:36
US, other powers must restrain Armenia from aggression - Azerbaijani ambassador Politics 11:34
Rahmon wins over 90% of vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election Tajikistan 11:32
Oil prices slip 1% as U.S. producers restore output post-hurricane Oil&Gas 11:28
Armenian PM Pashinyan now making territorial claims against Georgia (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
Wages, pensions to be raised in Turkmenistan Finance 11:25
Russia's Bashkir enterprises taking further steps to grow exports to Azerbaijan Business 11:25
Grain transportation via Kazakhstan Railways surges year-on-year Transport 11:17
Azerbaijan reveals data on population's bank deposits Finance 11:16
Statistical Centre of Iran rejects any kind of manipulation in inflation rates Finance 10:52
Iran's Guardian Council waiting for parliament to make decision on Iran-China agreement Business 10:47
Iranian currency rates for October 12 Finance 10:47
Georgia reports 478 new coronavirus cases Georgia 10:46
Switzerland puts Georgian on list of 'high risk' countries Transport 10:38
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:37
Iran condemns Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani cities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:36
UAE, UK purchase aviation kerosene on Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange Business 10:30
Iranian women can register as candidates for presidential election Politics 10:29
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam districts - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 10:24
Bombing Azerbaijani civilian population needs legal assessment - UN Committee member Politics 10:23
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:09
Attacking civilian settlements - military crime - ex-Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
Iran Customs to compile list of goods to have them releasd from ports, customs Business 10:07
Missile attack on Ganja - new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people after Khojaly - says Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
LNG market to be slightly tighter than last winter Oil&Gas 09:51
Turkmenistan, Georgia may introduce advanced technologies in cargo transportation Business 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 12 Uzbekistan 09:46
Civil infrastructure seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office Politics 09:26
Diplomatic corps, military attaches, head of int'l organizations to visit Azerbaijani Ganja, Mingachevir Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:03
Azerbaijani troops have operational advantage along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:54
Azerbaijani Aghdam region shelled by Armenian armed forces - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:48
EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal Europe 08:42
China successfully launches Gaofen-13 remote probing satellite Other News 08:22
Kazakhstan adds over 70 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:47
Slovakia to step up measures against coronavirus - health minister Europe 07:13
EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms Europe 06:27
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 150,500 Other News 05:45
Trump says he is recovered from COVID-19, prepares for return to campaign trail US 05:07
Moscow reports 34 coronavirus deaths in past day Russia 04:28
Fauci says his remarks were taken out of context in Trump ad US 03:52
Turkey reports 1,502 new COVID-19 patients, 335,533 in total Turkey 03:17
Israel registers 618 new COVID-19 cases, 290,493 in total Israel 02:31
Kuwait reports 548 new COVID-19 cases, 111,116 in total Arab World 01:58
Italy prepares new restrictions to fight spike in coronavirus cases Europe 01:15
UK PM to unveil new tiered COVID-19 restrictions Monday amid rising pandemic concerns Europe 00:33
Iran's envoy reacts to IAEA chief's comments Nuclear Program 11 October 23:56
Presidential polls close in Tajikistan Tajikistan 11 October 23:35
Georgian health official says measures in Tbilisi may be tightened amid increased coronavirus cases Georgia 11 October 23:31
Israel finance minister promises budget by December, another official quits Israel 11 October 23:14
Armenia itself “pursuing a policy of genocide”, not only in present day but also historically Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 22:38
EU's von der Leyen welcomes China's move to join COVAX Europe 11 October 22:07
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of OSCE MG co-chairing counties regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja Politics 11 October 21:49
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to int'l organizations regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 21:48
Azerbaijan will retaliate within int'l law, if Armenia doesn't stop - top Azerbaijani official Politics 11 October 21:33
Azerbaijan shows newly liberated Sugovushan village of Tartar district (VIDEO) Politics 11 October 21:33
Iran's nuclear technology improves despite limitations Business 11 October 21:29
Iran`s stock market gains over a thousand points Business 11 October 21:25
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from France Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 21:24
Death of civilians in Ganja should not go unpunished - Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Politics 11 October 21:22
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from US Politics 11 October 21:21
Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian MFA hold phone talks Politics 11 October 21:21
Kub anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian armed forces destroyed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 21:18
Azerbaijani FM holds phone conversation with OSCE MG co-chair from Russia Politics 11 October 20:41
Armenia's actions pose a serious threat to peace in the region - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 11 October 20:34
Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Horadiz village (VIDEO) Politics 11 October 19:52
Night attack on Ganja in center of Turkish media attention (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 18:55
If Pashinyan swept away by masses, opposition, no one will regret it, says Russian Military expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 18:53
Turkey reduces volume of exports of mining industry Turkey 11 October 18:52
All news