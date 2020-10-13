Europe glad to get rid of radicals of Armenian origin, says Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It’s no coincidence that radicals of Armenian origin came to Nagorno-Karabakh from European countries to fight, pursuing more than one goal, MP of Azerbaijan Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

“In the first Karabakh war, the Armenians were actively involved in the illegal settlement of the occupied Azerbaijani lands, and the main purpose of this is the resettlement of terrorist groups as civilians,” the MP noted.

“Delivering terrorist detachments and mercenaries here, they present them as civilians. It is also important that the arrival of nationalists and radicals of Armenian origin from a number of European countries to Nagorno-Karabakh has recently begun to take on an intense character. Actually, European states have their own interests in this context too. First, Europe is happy to get rid of these radicals of Armenian origin, creating conditions for them to leave the country. That is, the European states culturally send them out, and these radicals, taking up arms, allegedly inspired by "patriotism" come to fight. Europe solves the issue in two directions - it gets rid of Armenian radicals, and at the same time, it allegedly helps the Armenians,” Naghiyev said.