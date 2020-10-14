Former President of Bulgaria sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Petar Stoyanov, Former President of Bulgaria and Eka Tkeshelashvili, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

As Board of Trustees Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, please accept our deepest sympathy and condolences with regard to the loss of life of civilians in home city of Nizami Ganjavi in Ganja city, Azerbaijan.

We join the international community in expressing our shock and sorrow at the recent breach of the 1994 ceasefire. The situation as it is developing is fraught with danger for the stability for the whole region and the engagement of unwelcome third parties to the conflict remains a constant threat.

In support to the implementation of the 4 resolutions that adopted by UN Security Council by being 822,853, 874, 884 respectively, we are willing to provide our assistance in form of our expertise and combined experience, if so required and useful to a lasting and peaceful settlement in the context of ensuring territorial integrity of Republic of Azerbaijan.

At NGIC with coordination of our co-chairs and Secretary-General, we are organizing weekly video conferences in order to raise international awareness.

Along with our sympathy, please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of our highest respect and consideration," the letter said.