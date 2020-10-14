Azerbaijan issues update on total civilian casualties due to Armenian military attacks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
By Samir Ali - Trend:
As many as 43 civilians have died as a result of the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces from September 27 till the present day, Trend reports citing the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.
According to the prosecutor office, as a result of Armenian shelling, 214 people were injured, as well as 1,505 houses, 66 multi-apartment residential buildings, 277 civilian facilities fell into disrepair.
