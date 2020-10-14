Criminal case initiated against ASALA members, who committed terror on Azerbaijan’s territory (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

A criminal case has been initiated against members of the ASALA terrorist organization, French citizen Gilbert Minassian and the group consisting of 15 people headed by Minassian for criminal acts committed on Azerbaijan’s territory, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

The General Prosecutor's Office investigated the basis of numerous information disseminated in local and foreign media about criminal acts committed on Azerbaijan’s territory by Minassian, who was repeatedly convicted of terrorist activity, and a group consisting of 15 people with military experience.

The General Prosecutor's Office revealed that Minassian and the group consisting of 15 people led by Minassian, having entered into criminal relations with other people in Armenia and the occupied Azerbaijani territories, united in a criminal community, illegally penetrated through Armenia’s territory into Khankandi and other occupied settlements.

To support the illegal regime of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", these individuals were used as mercenaries in the military conflict on the side of the Armenian military-political regime, in the aggressive war aimed at occupying the Azerbaijani territories, as well as against Azerbaijani civilians and the armed forces carrying out anti-terrorist operations.

Moreover, the General Prosecutor's Office revealed that these people were involved in terrorist activity against the Azerbaijani citizens by using firearms, ammunition, and components that were illegally purchased.

Based on the evidence collected by the investigative bodies, the General Prosecutor's Office revealed that weapons and ammunition brought by foreign mercenaries illegally were used against the Azerbaijani army.

A criminal case was initiated upon Article 100.2 (waging an aggressive war), 120.2.4 (attempted murder with special cruelty or by using a generally dangerous manner), 120.2.12 (attempted murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), 279.3 (creation of armed formations or groups not envisaged by law) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The investigation was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has sent the requests for legal assistance to the authorized bodies of the countries from which these people are.

At present, intensive investigative and operational measures are underway.

Following the previous information, investigative and operational measures on the criminal case initiated against French citizen Argur Oganesyan and Georgian citizen Vahan Chakhalyan, who committed similar crimes, are being taken.