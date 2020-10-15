Ceasefire with Armenia cannot be achieved unilaterally, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

Ceasefire [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] cannot be achieved unilaterally, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“We have to defend ourselves. Ceasefire cannot be achieved unilaterally. Otherwise, Armenia will get advantage and will achieve its goal and actually what they are trying to do. They are trying to regain back the territories which have been liberated. Particularly, they tried to regain back the city of Hadrut, but they failed," he said.

"My advice to them and I already publicly addressed Armenian leadership and also Armenian people, that they should stop trying to regain what has been liberated back. That will only cause new victims and will lead to bloodshed,” the head of state said.