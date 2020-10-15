Armenian armed forces fire at 3 civilians in funeral ceremony in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO)
Tartar, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
The Armenian armed forces were firing at Azerbaijani civilians who participated in the funeral of a resident of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district at the city cemetery in the district, Trend's regional correspondent reported from the scene.
As a result, three residents of Tartar district died on the spot and three more were hospitalized.
