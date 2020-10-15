I urge international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia - First VP of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

“How one should be inhuman, merciless and morally degraded to deliberately shell the funeral procession in the cemetery? I urge the international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia and I express my condolences to families and relatives of those who lost their lives. May Allah rest their souls!”