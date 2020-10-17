We are liberating new lands every time, there will be new statements in near future, this will weaken Armenia even more - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

We are advancing and liberating new and new lands every time, and this is a reality. There will be new statements in the near future. This will weaken them [Armenia] even more, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in an interview to Turkish NTV TV channel, Trend reports.

“Today, the Azerbaijani army is inflicting crushing blows on the Armenian army in all directions. I have cited some figures, but they change on a daily basis. According to the exact data as of yesterday, we have destroyed 200 Armenian tanks and taken 33 tanks as trophies – not a single unit of Azerbaijani military equipment is in the hands of Armenia. A total of 33 tanks in operable condition are now in the hands of our army. In addition, two S-300 air defense systems have been destroyed, 35 “OSA”, “KRUG”, “KUB” and other equipment has been destroyed. Thus, the technical capabilities of the Armenian army have suffered a lot, i.e. they are coming to naught.,” the head of state said.