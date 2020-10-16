As opposed to Armenia, Azerbaijan fighting against occupying regime, rather than against civilians – Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova gave an interview to the Qatari Arabi21 TV channel in connection with Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan and the situation after reaching an agreement on the humanitarian ceasefire regime, Trend reports on Oct. 16.

Mikayilova stressed that Armenia grossly violates the humanitarian ceasefire regime by committing war crimes, it fires at the Azerbaijani civilians and the civilian infrastructure, many of the civilians were killed and wounded.

The MP stressed that as opposed to Armenia, Azerbaijan is fighting against the occupying regime, rather than against civilians.

Mikayilova added that the restoration of peace in the region and peaceful settlement of the conflict is possible only after the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.