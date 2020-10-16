Remarks of US Secretary of State do not correspond to status of US as Co-Chair of OSCE MG, says Azerbaijani MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement regarding remarks of US Secretary of State on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports citing the ministry.
"US Secretary of State Mr. Michael R. Pompeo, in his remarks at the Eric Ericson Show on WSB Atlanta on 15 October 2020, touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Azerbaijani side believes that remarks by the US Secretary of State are not in line with the numerous official statements made by the US Government regarding the conflict on previous occasions. These remarks also do not correspond to the status of the US as one of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group," the statement said.
Use of Scud missiles by Armenian military against civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja - similar to barbaric shelling of London, Paris, says former director of Space Research Institute
Latest
Instead of engaging in provocations in Europea, Armenia must end it's occupation of Azerbaijan's lands - Azerbaijani top official
Level of interaction between Russia, Azerbaijan can serve as example to any neighbors - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan and Russia are linked by centuries-old bonds of friendship, no force can influence this - President Aliyev
At first stage, five districts, at second stage, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to be liberated, says Azerbaijani president
Remarks of US Secretary of State do not correspond to status of US as Co-Chair of OSCE MG, says Azerbaijani MFA
As opposed to Armenia, Azerbaijan fighting against occupying regime, rather than against civilians – Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO)
Armenia missile attack on Ordubad region in Nakhchivan testifies that Armenia tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict
Law enforcement bodies closely monitor all public structures of Armenian diaspora in Russia - political analyst
Turkmenistan invites Indian companies to consider possibility of creating joint high-tech production facilities
Azerbaijani MFA calls int'l community to react publicly to deliberate targeting by Armenia of children, educational facilities in Azerbaijan