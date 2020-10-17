Search and rescue operation continues in Ganja - Ministry of Emergency Situations of Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces, which continue to grossly violate the humanitarian ceasefire, again fired on Ganja, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

So, on October 17 at about 01:00 am the aggressor fired rockets at Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, located outside the combat zone.

The missiles that hit the houses completely destroyed them, and the residents were left under the ruins.

"The relevant forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately called to this area. To date, more than 40 wounded and the bodies of 12 dead have been removed from the rubble. The operation continues. Additional information will be provided later," the ministry said.

The ministry is currently working in an enhanced mode. The report notes that in case of an emergency, it is necessary to immediately inform the hotline of the ministry "112" about it.