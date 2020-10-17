I am confident that Armenian people will also bring leaders of their criminal junta to justice - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

It is proving too costly for you, for the Armenian leadership, to insult the Azerbaijani people. Too costly, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

“The Armenian people must finally bring the leaders of this criminal regime to justice. Rallies are already being organized in military conscription offices in Armenia. Mothers are blocking the roads and preventing their children from dying in another country. I also appealed to the Armenian people, and I am appealing to them again: Do not let your children go! What are they doing in our lands? Live in your own country. We have nothing to do with you. Go and live in your own country, do whatever you want but leave our lands. I am confident that the Armenian people will also bring the leaders of their criminal junta to justice. We are on the path of truth, we are on the path of justice. We are right, we are fighting in our own land, we are giving martyrs on our own land. Ours is a holy war!” the head of state said.

“We have shown our strength on the battlefield, both to the enemy and to the whole world. The strength we are showing on the battlefield is underpinned by the will of the Azerbaijani people, the talent of the Azerbaijani people and our success. I want to say again that we are a lucky people. Our generation is happy to be witnessing these happy days. I consider myself a lucky person to convey this good news to my people. As the Commander-in-Chief, I lead all the work and want to assure the people of Azerbaijan that I will continue to do my best to protect the national interests of our country and our people. No threat and no pressure can affect my will. Ours is the cause of truth. We are fighting on our own land and restoring our territorial integrity. Long live the Azerbaijani Army! Long live the people of Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” Azerbaijani president said.